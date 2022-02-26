Downtown Music Holdings Welcome Back David K Dorman as General Counsel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – David Dorman is returning to Downtown Music Holdings (Downtown) after exiting his position as Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs last fall to join law firm Reed Smith, LLP. He will re-join Downtown as General Counsel, replacing Paul Rosenthal who is leaving to pursue another opportunity.

Dorman joined Downtown in 2018 as Legal Counsel and Director of Acquisitions before quickly being promoted to VP, Legal & Business affairs. In his first stint, he was integral in the sale of Downtown’s copyrights to Concord and its acquisition of tech and services company, FUGA. He was also involved in the acquisition of Belgium’s publisher, Strictly Confidential in 2019.

Dorman is a graduate of Tufts University and earned his J.D. at University of Chicago Law School.