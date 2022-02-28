The Screen Actors Guild Awards Make History: See the Complete List of Winners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which honor some of the year’s best film and television performances by actors, aired Sunday night. The broadcast was full of surprises and many firsts.

Troy Kotsur, winner for best supporting actor in a film for his performance as Frank Rossi in CODA, made history as the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG award. The AppleTV+ movie also won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The Netflix sleeper hit, Squid Game, is the first foreign language series and first Korean TV series to be nominated at the SAGS. Lee Jung-jae won best actor in a drama series for playing Seong Gi-hun in the show, while co-star Jung Ho-yeon won for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role as Kang Sae-byeok. Squid Game also took home the trophy for best stunt ensemble in a TV series.

Some notable moments from the show include:

Ariana DeBoise, saying in her acceptance speech for outstanding female actor in a supporting role for her turn in West Side Story – “Dear God: Lady Gaga, you’re amazing.”

Kate Winslet commenting on Helen Mirren, while presenting her with the Life Achievement Award – “She’s beautiful and continues to fly the flag for women over 45, and continues to confirm that we know – that women only get better with age.”

Will Smith, who won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard – “Venus, Serena, the Williams family, you entrusted me wiht your story. You didn’t agree to put your name on it until you saw the final project but that’s cool, that’s real, we mess stuff up sometimes. It was my honor and deepest pleasure to honor your family and tell your story to the world.”

Complete list of winners below.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” *WINNER

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” *WINNER

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” *WINNER

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” *WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die” *WINNER

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”