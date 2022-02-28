The World of Music and Entertainment Make Moves in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) – Anti-Russian sentiment is taking over the entertainment and music world as the bombs rain down on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has provided an opportunity for numerous figures in the entertainment, sports, and music world to join together in their protest. Here is a list of the latest:

Green Day have canceled their concert scheduled for May 29 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” explained Green Day via an Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

AJR canceled their Moscow concert scheduled for October.

Valery Gergiev, the famed Russian conductor had his conducting appearance at the Vienna Philharmonic at NYC’s Carnegie Hall canceled. In addition, he’s been dropped by his Germany-based management company.

Russian pianist, Denis Matsuev has also had his Carnegie Hall show canceled.

Alphabet Inc’s Google barred RT and other channels from receiving monetization for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos.

World Central Kitchen founder, Chef José Andrés has set up a kitchen on the Poland-Ukraine border to fee refugees. “Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” he tweeted.

Elena Kovalskaya, the director of Moscow’s Vsevolod Meyerhold State Theater and Cultural Center announced her resignation via social media, stating that it was impossible for her to continue to accept salary from the government. “Friends, in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I am resigning from the post of director of the state theater. You can’t work for a killer and get paid by him.”

The Polish, Swedish and Czech national football teams will not play Russia in World Cup qualifying matches and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has moved its Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement urging international sports organizations to relocate or cancel their events in Russia and Belarus and that Russian and Belarusian flags and anthems should not be included or displayed.

YouTube has paused monetization for Russian Media Channels following Biden’s sanctions. “In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine … we’re pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions,” YouTube said in the statement obtained by Reuters.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook Owner) is prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on their platform anywhere in the world.

Hollywood filmmaker David Lynch stated in a YouTube video: “We are, as human beings, charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law. There’s no loopholes, there’s no escaping it. And this law is: What you sow, you shall reap. And right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction, and it’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. And all this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you.”

Elton John from centerstage at his concert called Putin a “little bastard” and dedicated his hit, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to Ukraine.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and wife, Blake Lively have pledged to match donations for Ukrainian refugees dollar for dollar, up to $1M.

Oak View Group (OVG) has pledged to not do business in or with Russia. “In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, Oak View Group has pledged to not do business in or with Russia, nor will we serve Russian brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately. We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can.”

The European Union has banned RT and news agency Sputnik from their systems.

Canadian telecom firms block Russian state-owned broadcaster RT. Rogers Communications and BCE, Inc. have said that RT will no longer be available on their systems. TELUS is now joining the move and Shaw Communications removed RT effective today.

Canada and other countries have shut down their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Entertainers from all over are hitting social media in support of Ukraine. Garbage, Yungblud, Shura, Amanda Palmer, the Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (who is of Ukrainian heritage), among many others.

Presumably many more acts and businesses will be canceling concerts/imposing consequences in the coming days. This story will be continually updated.