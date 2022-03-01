Law and Order: SVU Actor Ned Eisenberg Dies at Age 65

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ned Eisenberg, stage, television and film character actor, most widely known for his recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has passed of cancer at his home. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, actress Patricia Dunnock.

In a statement reported by Deadline, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Bronx born, Eisenberg began his entertainment career in the early 1980s, via Miami Vice. His subsequent TV credits include The Sopranos, Rescue Me, White Collar, The Good Wife, 30 Rock, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, among a plethora of others.

In his career as a character actor, he also built up quite a film resume appearing in Million Dollar Baby, Asher, Air America, World Trade Center and Primary Colors, among others. Eisenberg also cut his teeth on Broadway in 2000’s The Green Bird, 2006’s Awake and Sing!, Golden Boy, Rocky and Six Degrees of Separation.

He is surived by his loving wife Patricia and son, Lino Eisenberg.