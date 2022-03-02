Concord Music Publishing Acquires The Catalog Of Songwriter Josh Miller

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced it has signed and acquired the catalog of veteran Nashville hitmaker Josh Miller.

Effective immediately, Miller’s worldwide publishing deal with Concord will cover his full catalog as well as future works.

Miller, who is based in Nashville, has penned numerous hits for artists such as Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo, James Blunt, Chris Lane, Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Backstreet Boys and more.

Hit songs include Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s collaboration “Meant to Be” which sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S.; Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound”; and Thomas Rhett’s Be A Light” among numerous others.

“I’m really excited and thankful to be a new member of the Concord family. Brad and his team’s energy, passion, and love of songs is infectious and has me fired up to keep doing what I love to do,” Miller said.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to represent this incredible catalog, as well as work alongside Josh going forward,” added Brad Kennard, SVP A&R, Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “He’s an incredibly respected craftsman, a driven competitor, and a first-class human being. We could not be more fired up!”

The dual agreement was negotiated on behalf of Concord by Duff Berschback, EVP of Legal and Business Affairs with Miller represented by Scott Safford of Safford Motley PLC in Nashville.