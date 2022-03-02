Craig Owens And Sam Powers To Oversee The Intellectual Property Group At O’Neil Hagaman

(CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based management and consulting firm O’Neil Hagaman announced the promotion of Craig Owens and Sam Powers to the roles of Co-Heads of the company’s relaunched Intellectual Property Group.

The intellectual Property Group, formerly known as the Special Project Division, includes a team of six employees who handle intellectual property issues on behalf of O’Neil Hagaman’s clients, including purchase and sale of publishing, overseeing the administration of active artist owned labels, related contract review, and consulting with music entrepreneurs.

Owens, a graduate of University of Arkansas and holding a master’s degree from University of Tulsa, first joined O’Neil Hagaman in 1994.

Powers, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, is a more recent arrival, joining the company’s Special Projects division in 2007.

“Everyone who knows Craig and Sam knows that they are the backbone of this growing area of our business. Truthfully, I have been working in support of their front-line efforts for many years. We are pleased to formalize their leadership positions in this area,” said Kerry O’Neil co-founder and partner at O’Neil Hagaman.