Anna Netrebko Drops Out Of Upcoming Operas At The Met Over Her Association With Putin

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Metropolitan Opera announced that noted Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her upcoming performances over her links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement released by the Met said that Netrebko withdrew instead of complying with the Met’s condition that she repudiate support for Putin following his invasion of the Russian Federation’s neighbor Ukraine.

“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”

Netrebko was scheduled to appear in Puccini’s Turandot in April and May, as well as the run of Verdi’s Don Carlo next season.

Netrebko will be replaced in Turandot by soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska. A replacement for the role of Elisabeth de Valois in the 2022–23 performances of Don Carlo will be announced at a later date.

Not complying with the Met’s condition that she repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin while he wages war on Ukraine, soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her upcoming Met performances in Puccini’s Turandot this April and May, as well as the run of Verdi’s Don Carlo next season. “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.”

Netrebko will be replaced in Turandot by Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska. A replacement for the role of Elisabeth de Valois in the 2022–23 performances of Don Carlo will be announced at a later date.

The spring run of Turandot is conducted by Marco Armiliato and also stars South Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, Ermonela Jaho as Liù, and Ferruccio Furlanetto as Timur. The production is by Franco Zeffirelli.