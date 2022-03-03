The NFL And NFL Players Association Agree To Drop COVID-19 Protocols

(CelebrityAccess) — While the pandemic hasn’t’ really receded entirely, most people seem to have had enough and the latest indicator of that came today as the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend all COVID-19 safety measures.

According to an internal memo obtained by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the suspended protocols include mask requirements, the use of tracking devices, and mandatory surveillance and capacity limits where not still required by state law.

“Based on current trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately,” the memo said, per NFL Network.

While the league is in their offseason, with no games or football activities underway, the change in policy will impact coaching and administrative staff as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place in April.