Kevin Hart and Chris Rock Announce ‘Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed’ Show Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Comedy heavyweights Kevin Hart and Chris Rock have announced an iconic co-headlining five-show arena run taking place this July. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive run begins July 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before wrapping at the Barclays Center on July 25.

Rock has won four Emmys, three Grammys, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author for his book, Rock On! With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Rock recently wrapped production on the biopic, Rustin and is set to direct an untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

Emmy and Grammy-nominated Hart is Philadelphia-born and raised, where he launched his career as a comedian during amateur night at the local comedy clubs. He’s come a long way since those days with ten films opening at number one with a combined $4.23B in box office revenue and is a New York Times Bestselling author twice over for Markus Makes a Movie and I Can’t Make This Up. Hart’s hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage – until now! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.” said Kevin Hart via media release.

General on-sale for tickets starts Friday, March 11. The full itinerary is below.

ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED DATES:

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center