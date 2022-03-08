Luca Gentili Named VP Of Operations & Industry Relations At Warner Chappell Italy

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the promotion of Italian label veteran Luca Gentili to the new role of Vice President, Operations & Industry Relations at Warner Chappell Music Italy, the regional office of WMG’s music publishing division.

In this new role, Gentili serve as WCM’s main point of contact with Italian collection society, Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori (SIAE). He will continue to be based in Milan and report directly to Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.

I’m honoured to be asked to step-up into this new role and I’d like to thank Santi Menéndez-Pidal and Guy Moot for this opportunity to advance the cause of our songwriters and to all my colleagues in Milan for their support. I look forward to working with SIAE to help further improve its operations as the Italian economy continues to reopen after the pandemic,” said Luca Gentili.

“It’s great news for our songwriters that Luca is stepping into this expanded role. He’s been with us for almost 15 years and has a strong track record of delivery. He also has strong contacts with the team at SIAE and I know that he’ll work collaboratively with them to help drive growth of performance rights revenue, which is so important to so many of our writers,” added Santiago Menéndez-Pidal.

Gentili joined Warner Chappell in 2008, serving first as the music publisher’s Administrative Director and then Finance Director in the regions of Italy and Greece.

In addition, he also sits on the Board of Directors at the Federazione Editori Musicali (FEM), which represents Italian music publishers and authors.

Luca holds a degree in Economics and Business from the Catholic University of Milan.