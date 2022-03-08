Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces Date for the 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today the 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala will take place Thursday, June 16, at the Marriott Marquis New York. The 2022 date, originally set for June 10, 2020, will induct the previously announced songwriters.

The 2022 inductees are Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox / Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper (The Isley Brothers), Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo (The Neptunes), Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson. In addition, master songwriter Paul Williams will receive the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, and Universal Music Publishing (UMG) Chairman and CEO, Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the contributions of songwriters of all genres of music, educates the public with regard to their achievements, and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development and nurturing of new songwriting talent through songwriting craft forums, scholarships, digital initiatives and Master Sessions on both coasts. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Previous inductees include Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Jon Bon Jovi / Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Jay-Z, Tom Petty, Toby Keith, John Prine, Missy Elliott, Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, and Bob Dylan, among many others.