Alanis Morissette Announces Plans For A 25th Anniversary Tour For Jagged Little Pill

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Canadian recording artist Alanis Morissette announced plans for a world tour, marking the 25th anniversary of her seminal album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Produced by Live Nation, the new tour dates will get underway at the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest on July 10th, followed by a string of dates in Canada and the U.S that wraps on August 6th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The tour includes performances at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, The Rock The Park Fest, and the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of Summerfest on July 23rd.

In addition to performing fan favorites from Jagged Little Pill, Morissette will perform new material as well, including her latest song “Olive Branch” which will drop this Friday via Epiphany Music.

The rock band Garbage is lined up to provide support on multiple dates of the tour.

2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill:

North American Tour Dates:

July 10 – Ottawa – “Ottawa Bluesfest”

July 12 – Montreal – Bell Centre

July 13 – London, Ontario – “Rock the Park Fest”

July 17 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

July 19 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

July 31 – Vancouver, BC- Rogers Arena

Aug 2 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre