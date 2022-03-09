Former File-Sharing Platform LimeWire Announces May ReLaunch

(CelebrityAccess) – Remember Napster and its “not as well-known” counterpart, LimeWire? It’s coming back but it’s not the LimeWire we remember. The company has announced a relaunch come May as a digital collectibles marketplace for art and entertainment with a focus on music. The original LimeWire file-sharing platform ceased operations nearly a decade ago after legal action by numerous record labels.

Come May, it will be a marketplace for artists and fans alike to create, buy and trade digital collectibles without the technical crypto requirements of the current NFT environment. The company aims to onboard one million users within the first year through partnerships with major artists within the music industry.

Music fans will be able to buy and trade a variety of music-related items, such as limited editions, pre-release music, unreleased demos, graphical artwork, exclusive live versions, as well as digital merchandise and backstage content. There is no crypto wallet prerequisite, and users will be able to purchase collectibles directly via credit card, and bank transfer in US dollars via payment platform Wyre.

Tareef Michael, manager of the Wu-Tang Clan, said: “I am thrilled to join and support LimeWire as an advisor, in a truly groundbreaking time for the music industry. The concept of NFTs on the blockchain is fundamentally changing the narrative around how ownership and royalties should work in music and brings back full control to the artists.”

The LimeWire marketplace will be released with “a line-up of big names in the music industry” and is open for small and medium-sized artists to join the platform, according to the media announcement.