Australian YouTube Star and Musician Lil Bo Weep Dead at Age 22

ADELAIDE (CelebrityAccess) – YouTube star and musician Lil Bo Weep, born Winona Lisa Green, died last week at the age of 22. Her father, Matthew Schofield shared an emotional statement on Facebook in honor of his daughter.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote. “She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picked up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her.”

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.”

Lil Bo Weep’s music-filled YouTube channel collected nearly 3 million views. On her TikTok account, she wrote: “I make sad music.”