David Geffen Hall Opening October 2022 – Two Years Ahead of Schedule

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The new David Geffen Hall will open October 2022, two years ahead of schedule and on budget, announced via the Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic. Additionally, the funding goal for the $550 million project has been reached.

The renovation will improve the entire concert-going experience, creating a state-of-the-art theater to serve as the home of the New York Philharmonic and accommodate anticipated artists and audiences of the future. At the same time, it is creating tens of thousands of square feet of new public space for cultural uses with many of them free to the public. It is achieving all this while respecting the iconic exterior.

“Lincoln Center is a central piece of New York’s cultural heart and the new David Geffen Hall, complete with expanded public and community spaces, will make that heartbeat even stronger,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (via media release). “New York’s comeback is just getting started and this project is a crucial part of that comeback, creating jobs and giving New Yorkers and visitors from across the globe the opportunity to experience world-class entertainment in a state-of-the-art venue. I look forward to seeing this magnificent facility introduce the next generation to the joy of the arts.”

The revitalization of David Geffen Hall, with its added promise of creating jobs and driving the economy as New York City recovers from the economic and social impact of COVID-19, is crucial. The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center were determined to keep the building process moving throughout the pandemic to create jobs and enhance the cultural life of NYC.

Now, opening this October, the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center are delivering on their promise: The project will support $600 million in economic activity and 6,000 jobs for New Yorkers. The project team has exceeded its inclusion benchmarks, with 42 percent construction participation by minority- and women-owned businesses, and averaging 52 percent of the workforce from underrepresented communities.

More details on the complete renovation can be found at davidgeffenhall.info.