Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Kiss and Slipknot Announced as Louder Than Life Festival Headliners

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) – Louder Than Life has announced their headliners for the 2022 festival. The impressive list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers in one of their first shows back with all four original members, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS, with additional must-see performances from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper and Yungblud, among many others.

The current Louder Than Life lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, September 22: Nine Inch Nails, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, Don Broco, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, Maggie Lindemann, Taipei Houston, The Dead Deads, Mothica, Superbloom, Eva Under Fire, Oxymorrons

Friday, September 23 : Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, In Flames, Helmet, POORSTACY, Crown The Empire, DED, All Good Things, Amigo The Devil, Vended, Mike’s Dead, If I Die First, Orbit Culture, The Luka State, Ego Kill Talent, The Native Howl, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, September 24 : KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, Cherry Bombs, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Trash Boat, Shaman’s Harvest, Solence, Dropout Kings, Bloodywood

Sunday, September 25 : Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Bayside, The Warning, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, Radkey, The Mysterines, Crown Lands, AEIR, The Alive, As You Were

Louder Than Life Weekend General Admission passes start at $249.50 plus fees and Weekend VIP passes start at $629.50 plus fees. There are also a very limited number of Weekend Top Shelf VIP Passes remaining, beginning at $1,329.50 plus fees. For Single Day passes, GA starts at $99.50 plus fees while VIP starts at $219.50 plus fees. Layaway options are available for only $10 down through March 31, with payments through July.

Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of America’s largest independent producers of destination music festivals. Since debuting in 2014, Louder Than Life has continued to develop and grow. In 2019, Louder Than Life welcomed more than 128,000 fans over three days, earning its spot as the largest rock festival in America. For 2021, festival organizers added a fourth day, with the festival kicking off on Thursday and hosted over 160,000 concert goers.

Louder Than Life takes place this fall, September 22-25, at its home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, KY.