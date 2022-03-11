Beloved Nashville Venue 3rd and Lindsley Considering Relocation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Independent Nashville venue, 3rd & Lindsey is placating relocation according to a report by Nate Rau at Axios. 3rd and Lindsley owner Ron Brice says he’s looking for a new space for the club. A redevelopment concept submitted to the Metro Planning Department proposes to replace the club and other tenants with a massive apartment complex.

The venue, which opened in 1991 is looking for a new location as Nashville’s live music industry is in a state of flux, as independently owned venues fight for a place within Nashville’s landscape. In the last year, Exit/In sold, and its operators were likely to be forced out. Mercy Lounge also announced its desire for a new location. Douglas Corner Cafe closed permanently after 33 years.

Brice tells Axios, “I currently have a deal working for a killer space in WeHo (Wedgewood-Houston), also in planning, that is supposed to time out for us.”

Nashville Helping Nashville, a benefit concert to aid independent venues via the Music Venue Alliance Nashville, is set for May 28. Gates for the benefit show open at 2 pm. The day of music is set to include performances by the Joey Fletcher Band, DeeOhGee, and Creature Comfort, with other acts TBA. Those artists will be announced on April 1.