Otis Redding Foundation Announces New Center for the Arts and Amphitheater

MACON, GA (CelebrityAccess) – The Otis Redding Foundation is excited to announce the planned 9,000 square foot Otis Redding Center for the Arts and Amphitheater will be located in a place that is famous for its musical talent and heritage. It is envisioned as a central destination for youth educational programs in music and the arts.

Via media release, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said: “There is no better place to be located, where musicians like a young Otis Redding, Little Richard, and Lena Horne started right here.”

During his life, Macon-based singer Otis Redding led philanthropic efforts in the Middle Georgia community through scholarships and financial opportunities for disadvantaged youth. A tragic plane crash in 1967 cut Otis Redding’s life short but his legacy and dedication to education in his community would live on through his widow, Zelma Redding, who formally established the Otis Redding Foundation in 2007 in her late husband’s honor.

The Center will feature art lab spaces, practice rooms, and studio space for students to explore songwriting, production, performance, and more. An outside amphitheater will open onto downtown Macon’s main area and serve as a venue for student performances, a music-filled community gathering space, and live events.

To donate and/or learn more on how to join the Foundation’s mission to motivate all young people through programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation at the Otis Redding Center for the Arts, visit otisreddingfoundation.org/donate