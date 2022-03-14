Pearl Jam Reschedules ‘Gigaton’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Two years after suspending their Spring 2020 tour due to the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, grunge icons Pearl Jam announced plans to return to road in the Spring of 2022.

The rescheduled ‘Gigaton’ tour kicks off at Viejas Arena in San Diego on March 6th and concludes on September 22nd at Denver’s Ball Arena.

The updated routing includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden, and rescheduled dates on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.

For the tour, Pearl Jam announced plans to pay $200 a ton for carbon dioxide mitigation from the Gigaton tour, a ten-fold increase from prior years. This pricing allows the band to pursue a multi-layered strategy of offsets and investments that combined, will allow for a more comprehensive mitigation plan.

“We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon balanced economy,” said Pearl Jam guitarist and co-lyricist Stone Gossard.