River House Artists Enters Venture with Warner Music Nashville and Elektra Music Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – River House Artists (RHA), an independent label, publishing, and artist development company, has announced a partnership with Warner Music Nashville (WMG) and Elektra Music Group (EMG). The joint venture is designed to capitalize on each company’s like-minded approach to artist development, as reported by MusicRow.

RHA was founded in 2016 by Oliver-Cline with country superstar Luke Combs as its first artist. Since its inception, RHA has established itself as a leader for developing artists and boasts a roster consisting of Jameson Rodgers, Billy Strings, Stephen Wilson Jr., Ray Fulcher, Drew Parker, Georgia Webster, Jordan Rowe, Kasey Tyndall, Southerland, Grant Gilbert, and more.

“I am beyond thrilled to finally announce this new venture. The executive and creative teams at Warner Music Nashville and Elektra Music Group are challenging the marketplace and we are a perfect fit to help keep pushing those boundaries. I have been very fortunate to have amazing partners on my journey to here, but this is home,” shares Oliver-Cline.