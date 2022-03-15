Robert Earl Keen To Retire From The Road After One Final Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — After more than 41 years of on the road, legendary Texas-based singer-songwriter and musician Robert Earl Keen announced he plans to hang up his touring spurs after one final tour.

Keen’s I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years On The Road kicks off on March 19th at Centennial Park in Midland, Texas, and concludes with a final performance at John T. Floores Country Store in Helotes, Texas, on September 4th.

The final show will be followed by a fan appreciation party at the same venue on the following day.

“I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

With a catalog of 21 albums, and thousands of live performances under his belt, Keen is a Bonafide living legend in the world of Americana, country and bluegrass.

While he is stepping back from public performances, Keen doesn’t plan to retire and says he will continue to write music and create and host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse where ever it takes him.

Confirmed 2022 Concert Dates with more TBA.

March 19 – Centennial Park, Midland, TX

March 24 – Rodeo Austin, Austin, TX

March 26 – Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Abilene, TX

April 22 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (with Nathaniel Rateliff), Rogers, AR

April 23 – Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Hitchcock, TX

April 30 – Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo, TX

May 6 – Round Rock Amp, Round Rock, TX

May 7 – Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, Tyler, TX

May 17 – Rococo Theatre, Lincoln, NE

May 18 – Orpheum Theatre, Wichita, KS

May 19 – Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

May 20 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

May 21 – Will Rogers Auditorium, Ft. Worth, TX

May 26 – DelFest, Cumberland, MD

May 27 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

May 28-29 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

May 31 – Tampa Theater, Tampa FL

June 1 – District Live, Savannah, GA

June 2 – Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

June 3 – Carolina Theater, Durham, NC

June 4 – The Ramkat, Winston-Salem, NC

June 5 – ETSU Martin Center, Johnson City, TN

June 7 – Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC

June 8 – Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA

June 9 – Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

June 10 – The Lyric, Oxford, MS

June 11 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

June 12 – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg, SC

June 18 – Sweetwater Music Hall, Mill Valley, CA

June 19 – Live Oak Music Festival, San Luis Obispo, CA

June 24 – Brazos Nights Concert Series, Waco, TX

June 25 – Whitewater Music Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX

July 3 – Temple Theater, Lufkin, TX

July 4 – Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River, Kerrville, TX

July 6 – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Shreveport, LA

July 9 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

July 10 – Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC

July 13 – Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

July 14 – Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River, MA

July 15 – State Theatre, Portland, ME

July 22-23 – The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

July 24 – Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston, WV

September 3-4 – Floore’s Country Store, Helotes, TX