Greta Van Fleet Postpones Two Shows After Illness Strikes The Band

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Greta Van Fleet was forced to postpone several upcoming concerts after several members of the band experienced medical issues

In a statement, a rep for the band said: “We’re heartbroken to share both Jake and Josh woke up ill this morning. While COVID has been ruled out, after medical consultation, we unfortunately must reschedule tonight’s show in Flint and tomorrow’s show in Ypsilanti to the fall.”

“This has been the most uplifting and magnificent start to tour so we are disappointed to make this announcement,” the statement added.

According to the band, the Flint show has been pushed back to September 13th, and the Ypsilanti show is now scheduled for the following night on September 14th.

As of today, the tour is set to resume in Huntington, West Virginia, on March 19th.