Limp Bizkit Set to Hit the Road on the Still Sucks Tour in 2022

(CelebrityAccess) – Limp Bizkit has announced a new spring tour across the U.S. behind the release of their album “Still Sucks”. 19-date journey kicks off at Tampa’s Hard Rock Hotel and extends through May.

Durst and Company will be bringing their “Dad Vibes” to the road after their 2021 string of dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the tour on select dates will be Yung Gravy, $snot, Dying Wish, Scowl, and Wargasm. Limp Bizkit released their sixth album on October 31 via Suretone Records. The new album is the first since 2011s “Gold Cobra”.

According to a press release, the group will follow the spring dates with more U.S. shows and a European swing later this year. The full itinerary to date is below.

April 28 — Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

April 30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

May 3 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena*

May 4 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center*

May 6 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino*

May 7 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

May 10 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center*

May 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

May 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

May 15 — Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena*

May 18 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^

May 19 — Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center^

May 21 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino^

May 22 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center^

May 24 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena^

May 26 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

May 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#

May 29 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center#

May 31 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena#

*$not, Wargasm UK, Scowl

^Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

#Dying Wish, Wargasm UK