Tommy Korpinen To Lead Business Development For SoundExchange

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Digital performance rights organization SoundExchange announced the hire of Tommy Korpinen to the role of chief business development officer.

In his new role, Korpinen will be based in Los Angeles where he will oversee SoundExchange’s digital footprint expansion, as well as establishing and executing the organization’s business strategy.

In his new role, Korpinen will report directly to the SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe.

“Tommy brings a wealth of experience to our organization as we look to expand our digital footprint and industry partnerships,” says Huppe. “His expertise in multiple forms of media, new business identification, and partnership development will help us fulfill our mission of supporting creators and building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry for our growing creator community.”

“I’m delighted to join SoundExchange, particularly at a moment when the music industry is going through such rapid change,” said Korpinen. “I look forward to working with the incredible SoundExchange team as we look to build new partnerships and tools for the industry. Ultimately, this work will help continue to build a vibrant community of creators that will inspire new listeners, steadfast fans, and other creatives, alike.”

Korpinen joins SoundExchange from Sony Music Entertainment where his portfolio included managing business relationships with existing and emerging distribution partners.

Korpinen also has held senior posts at The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks Animation, and The Warner Music Group in multiple digital and business capacities.

He holds and MBA from the University of Westminster, a Master of Economics degree from the Swedish School of Economics, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Aalto University.