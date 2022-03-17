Ye Banned From Instagram For 24 Hours After Directing Racial Slurs At Trevor Noah

(CelebrityAccess) – Kanye “Ye” West has been hit with a 24-hour suspension from Instagram after he posted what seemed to be a racist slur directed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

A rep for Instagram’s parent Meta confirmed the ban to multiple news organizations, stating that he’s restricted from posting to the site or commenting on other people’s posts for a full 24 hours.

Meta said it was prepared to take further action if necessary, CNN reported.

Ye posted the seemingly racist comment, in which he replaced part of the lyric “Kumbaya” with an offensive racial epithet after Noah discussed Kanye’s treatment of his former wife Kim Kardashian during a segment on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday night.

In the segment, Noah expressed his admiration for Ye as an artist but described the online harassment of Kim Kardashian as “terrifying” to watch, noting that it “shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Ye also drew criticism for the recent release of a Eazy, a song and animated music video that depicted the violent kidnapping and murder of someone that looks quite similar to Pete Davidson.