Rüfüs Du Sol Announce North American ‘Surrender’ Tour

Grammy-nominated electronic music trio Rüfüs Du Sol announced plans to hit the road this summer for a North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘Surrender’ tour kicks off in Chicago, IL on June 1, with additional shows scheduled throughout the eastern U.S. before wrapping with a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

For the tour, Rüfüs Du Sol will be supporting their latest album “Surrender” which they released in October and has since been streamed more than 100 million times across all DPSs.

The ‘Surrender’ Tour comes off the backend of Sundream Tulum, the successful destination event that drew fans across two weekends to Papaya Playa Project in Quintana Roo, MX.

‘Surrender’ Tour Dates

Wed Jun 01 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 02 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 03 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park

Sat Jun 04 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tue Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Wed Jun 08 – Washington, DC – DC Armory

Fri Jun 10 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri Jun 11 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium