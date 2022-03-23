James Taylor Announces 2022 US Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Consummate music man James Taylor has announced a 20-date U.S. summer tour with his All-Star Band simply titled, “An Evening With James and the Band”. Taylor’s most recent album was 2020’s, American Standard.

The tour kicks off at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on June 21, with stops including Charlotte, Raleigh, Allentown, and Denver, among others. The trek wraps up at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on July 30. Taylor then embarks on a European tour beginning September and running through November.

On August 20th, Taylor will be a special guest for the famed Lenox, MA venue Tanglewood’s 90th Birthday Celebration of composer John Williams, along with Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25th.

James Taylor Tour Dates Below:

Jun 21

Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 22

Thompson-Boling Arena

Knoxville, TN, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 24

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, NC, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 25

PNC Arena

Raleigh, NC, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 27

PPL Center

Allentown, PA, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 28

CMAC Amphitheatre

Canandaigua, NY, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jun 30

Bank of NH Pavilion

Gilford, NH, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 01

Dunkin Donuts Center

Providence, RI, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 03

Tanglewood

Lenox, MA, United States

James Taylor and his All-Star Band

Jul 04

Tanglewood

Lenox, MA, United States

James Taylor and his All-Star Band

Jul 15

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Rogers, AR, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 16

Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita, KS, United States

Jul 18

Broadmoor World Arena

Colorado Springs, CO, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 19

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Denver, CO, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 21

Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, OK, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 22

Moody Center

Austin, TX, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 24

Rio Rancho Events Center

Albuquerque, NM, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Ju 26

Footprint Center

Phoenix, AZ, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 28

Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles, CA, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Jul 30

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV, United States

An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band

Aug 20

Tanglewood

Lenox, MA, United States

John Williams: The Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration — The Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ken-David Masur with guests including James Taylor, Branford Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma