James Taylor Announces 2022 US Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Consummate music man James Taylor has announced a 20-date U.S. summer tour with his All-Star Band simply titled, “An Evening With James and the Band”. Taylor’s most recent album was 2020’s, American Standard.
The tour kicks off at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on June 21, with stops including Charlotte, Raleigh, Allentown, and Denver, among others. The trek wraps up at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on July 30. Taylor then embarks on a European tour beginning September and running through November.
On August 20th, Taylor will be a special guest for the famed Lenox, MA venue Tanglewood’s 90th Birthday Celebration of composer John Williams, along with Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25th.
James Taylor Tour Dates Below:
Jun 21
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC, United States
Jun 22
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN, United States
Jun 24
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC, United States
Jun 25
PNC Arena
Raleigh, NC, United States
Jun 27
PPL Center
Allentown, PA, United States
Jun 28
CMAC Amphitheatre
Canandaigua, NY, United States
Jun 30
Bank of NH Pavilion
Gilford, NH, United States
Jul 01
Dunkin Donuts Center
Providence, RI, United States
Jul 03
Tanglewood
Lenox, MA, United States
Jul 04
Tanglewood
Lenox, MA, United States
Jul 15
Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Rogers, AR, United States
Jul 16
Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita, KS, United States
Jul 18
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO, United States
Jul 19
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Denver, CO, United States
Jul 21
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK, United States
Jul 22
Moody Center
Austin, TX, United States
Jul 24
Rio Rancho Events Center
Albuquerque, NM, United States
Ju 26
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ, United States
Jul 28
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA, United States
Jul 30
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Aug 20
Tanglewood
Lenox, MA, United States
John Williams: The Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration — The Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ken-David Masur with guests including James Taylor, Branford Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma