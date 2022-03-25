Doja Cat Declares She’s Quitting Music via Twitter

(CelebrityAccess) – Doja Cat has announced she’s quitting music after Paraguayan fans called her out on Twitter for not showing any love to their country. Doja is currently touring in South America and responded to her fans in a series of tweets on Thursday (March 24).

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was already feeling the heat when she tweeted she thought she didn’t give Brazil a “good enough show” on Thursday. “I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out. I f****cking love you, and thank god we got another show tomorrow. I promise I’ll do better.”

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all, and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out. I fucking love you, and thank god we got another show tomorrow. I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷 — I quit (@DojaCat) on March 25, 2022

Not long after, the 26-year old singer started responding to some now-deleted tweets which one called her “public enemy number one,” to which she replied, “I’m not sorry.”

Per The Independent, Journalist Roberto Rojas replied to that message, saying: “Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans.” Doja hit back, writing, “I moved on. I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.” Soon after, Doja changed her Twitter name to “I quit.”

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) on March 25, 2022

She also replied to a now-deleted tweet, saying: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore. I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me.”

Fans were quick to jump to her defense telling the singer not to take the comments too seriously and begging her not to quit. However, some fans told her she couldn’t leave soon enough, questioning where her humility went. Since her last tweet telling everyone to “take care,” the Twitter handle has been silent.

Doja is set to hit the road in the U.S. with The Weeknd on his stadium tour, beginning in July and running until early September.