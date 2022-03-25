   JOIN LOGIN

Dynamic Talent Promotes Agent Brandon Zmigrocki to Vice President of Live Talent
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Talent agency Dynamic Talent has promoted agent Brandon Zmigrocki to Vice President of Live Talent.

Brandon Zmigrocki (Photo: Dynamic)

Zmigrocki’s roster includes Anti-Flag, The Chat, Crossfaith, Sloppy Jane, and Thick. Prior to Dynamic, Zmigrocki was a responsible and territory agent within the Contemporary Music Division at ICM Partners, which he joined in 2013. While there, he oversaw the relaunch of Sinead O’Connor and developed artists such as Yuna and The Chats. Before ICM, he held the position of National Tour/Ticketing Coordinator at AEG, working on tours including The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, and Enrique Iglesias.

Dynamic Talent CEO Trevor Swenson said in a statement via media announcement, “Since joining DTI Brandon has shown his dedication to the company and the success of those around him, making him the perfect fit to this role. With the rapid growth we are experiencing, he is exactly the person we need to help take the company and our staff to the next level.”

