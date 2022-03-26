Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Temporarily Leaving the Band

(CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining the band when they return in June for their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.

The band released a statement to USA Today on Friday (March 25), “Kramer regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times. He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”

The statement also says that Kramer leaving is a “temporary leave of absence”. John Douglas will replace Kramer as the dummer for any upcoming shows.

Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith, previously took a break from his drumming role in April 2019 to recover from a shoulder injury. Kramer joined the band onstage to accept the MusiCares Person of the Year award before the 2020 Grammys, though he did not play due to the legal battle that found him suing his bandmates for making him audition to rejoin the band, which excluded him from playing with them at MusiCares, as well as the following night’s Grammys and at their recent Las Vegas residency gigs, Billboard reported.