Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

(CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Hawkins, the hard-pounding, wrist-snapping drummer for the legendary rock band Foo Fighters, has died, per an announcement by the band. He was a young 50. The cause of death was not announced. However, local reports show that he was found in his hotel room before the band was set to perform.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said via Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band was scheduled to play in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday night (March 25), followed by Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday. According to a report by Romeo Reyes, Friday’s performance was canceled as fans were gathering, who reported to CNN. “We were getting into position when they announced that the Foo Fighters would not be performing, but they didn’t say why. About 10 minutes later, the news broke that Taylor had died,” Reyes reported to CNN. Later, candles were placed on the main stage as a vigil for Hawkins, and the screens on five stages projected the message, “Taylor Hawkins Por Siempre,” which translates as “Taylor Hawkins Forever.”

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1972, his family moved to Laguna Beach when he was four, and he grew up there. After playing with several bands as a teenager, he left to join Alanis Morissette on tour supporting her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. He played with Morissette until March 1997 and is featured in the 2021 HBO documentary about the singer.

Foo Fighters, whose 1995 debut was recorded entirely solo by Dave Grohl, had enlisted a full band to record their second album, The Colour and the Shape, but drummer William Goldsmith left the band during the sessions; with the parts re-recorded by Grohl. The frontman called Hawkins, whom he’d met in the past, asking for recommendations, thinking he would not want to leave Morissette. But Hawkins volunteered himself, joining in March of 1997. He had been a tireless and highly visible member of the band ever since, eagerly participating in in the band’s eight studio albums — the most recent of which is last year’s Grammy-nominated Medicine at Midnight — hundreds of concerts, and many Grohl-led side-projects like the Bee Gees parody/tribute act the DeeGees and the group’s recent mock horror film, Studio 666. An offshoot of that project, a heavy metal EP called Dream Widow, was released last night.

Foo Fighters have canceled the remaining date on their current tour, an appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil. However, they are still scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on April 3, with tour dates planned for the remainder of the year in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

After Grohl, who rose to infamy while drumming for the legendary and iconic band Nirvana, Hawkins was the most recognizable group member, often appearing alongside Grohl in interviews. In his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller, Grohl called Hawkins, his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.” This isn’t the first time Grohl lost a bandmate, as the world mourned when Kurt Cobain, the frontman for Nirvana, died in 1994.

The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, their first year of eligibility. Paul McCartney inducted the band, and several musicians appeared in a video package ahead of the band’s induction. Jack Black stated, “Taylor has the hardest job because he’s the drummer in a band that includes the greatest drummer alive. And he’s got a technique that Dave only dreams about.”

Tributes have poured out on social media for Hawkins as news of his death spread throughout the music community. Please see below for some of those tributes.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band, and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of Taylor Hawkins. He truly did the impossible, becoming an iconic drummer when there was already an iconic drummer in the band. A true rockstar. Deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and his bandmates. #FooFighters — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) March 26, 2022

I’m devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit. — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 26, 2022

GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins, departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters.

— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and three children; Everleigh, Oliver, and Annabelle.