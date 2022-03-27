Better Noise Music Promotes Melanie Rodriguez and Aisha Aga to VP Level, Welcomes Trish Sterling

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Melanie Rodriguez has been promoted to Vice President, Label Management. In contrast, Aisha Aga has been promoted to Vice President, Internal Communications at Better Noise Music (BNM). The label has also welcomed Trish Sterling as Senior Label Manager.

With the label since 2019 as Senior Director of Marketing, Rodriguez will now lead some of the company’s key projects, per a media release. She’s worked on campaigns for artists such as AWOLNATION, Cory Marks, and the Dirty Heads.

She will oversee the distribution and marketing of the new album by Nothing More and the official soundtrack for Better Noise Films’ horror movie, The Retaliators. The film is set for a fall theatrical release alongside the soundtrack, featuring music from Five Finger Death Punch, All Good Things, Ice Nine Kills and Asking Alexandria, who signed with BNM in 2021.

Melanie Rodriguez said: “I’m extremely grateful to be recognized by our label’s leadership team and celebrated by my peers for this role.

Aga joined the company in 2021, managing the executive office of CEO and Founder Allen Kovac. Aga has played a vital role in organizing company-wide initiatives surrounding priority marketing efforts. She will work to make the company’s internal workflow, and human resources processes run more efficiently.

Aisha Aga added: “I love working for this team and seeing how they continuously aim to lift women up.”

Sterling previously held positions at Roc Nation, DefJam, and Downtown Music before joining Better Noise in February. She will oversee vital upcoming projects for BNM, such as the forthcoming album from the rock band Five Finger Death Punch and a 2022 album from Mongolian rock band The HU.

Trish Sterling said: “I’ve worked in the music industry for over 15 years, and yet stepping into a new role in a genre that is unfamiliar can be nerve-wracking. However, the team at BNM has welcomed me with open arms and a willingness to accept new and fresh ideas.”