The Michael Jackson Broadway Show MJ Gets 2023 North American Tour
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Michael Jackson Broadway musical MJ has landed its own 2023 North American tour. The tour kicks off at Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023, hitting 17 cities, including a previously announced two-week stint at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center from September 26 – October 8, 2023.

“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to MJ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring this exhilarating show to Chicago and across the United States,” said producer Lia Vollack in a statement. “Chicago is a premier theater and music destination, and we are excited to be able to begin this journey in one of the Nederlander Organization’s most beautiful venues.”

The musical (approved by the Michael Jackson estate) takes place within a single rehearsal for his 92-93 “Dangerous” world tour. It includes most of Jackson’s and the Jackson 5′s big hits, including “ABC,” “Black or White,” “Blame it on the Boogie,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “I’ll Be There.”

There was chatter amongst several Broadway cities over the musical, with some upset the accusations of molestation were not included. However, per Billboard, all agreed the songs and dancing were worth the controversy, along with leading man Myles Frost, who has gotten nothing but glowing reviews.

