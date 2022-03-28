Goldenvoice’s New One Day Alt-Country Palamino Festival To Debut In San Diego This July

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — The AEG affiliated concert and festival promoter Goldenvoice announced the debut of the Palomino Festival, a brand new one day alt-country event.

Set for July 9th at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in San Diego, the festival will feature a lineup of some of the biggest names in country, folk, bluegrass, and pop, including Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and the Old Crow Medicine Show, among others.

Other artists announced the inaugural lineup include Orville Peck, Valerie June, Paul Cauthen, Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Low Cut Connie, Langhorne Slim, Sierra Hull, Jamnie Wyatt, Ian Noe Loga Ledger, Amythyst Kiah, and special guests The Compton Cowboys.

Along with music, festival organizers are offering VIP experiences, including High Life at Brookside, which includes complimentary artisan tacos, michelada + margarita tastings, and snacks all day, an indoor air-conditioned hideaway, transportation between stages on the Palomino Express, adjacent parking with a private festival entrance, welcome tote bag with limited edition event memorabilia, and a festival concierge service.

GA passes start at $179 + fees, and VIP passes are $399 + fees.

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music. Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture. We at Goldenvoice love doing things ‘our own way,’ and there are a lot of artists out there right now doing the same thing. We came together to celebrate carving your own path: this is Palomino,” said Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee, who also oversees the bookings for the company’s Stagecoach festival.