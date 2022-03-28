Oscars Overnight Ratings Up For 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After recording the worst television ratings in the award show’s history in 2021, the Academy Awards rebounded in 2022, drawing an estimated 15.4 million total viewers to broadcaster ABC, according to initial overnight ratings from Neilsen.

For the crucial demographic of adults 18-49, the 94th Academy Awards broadcast earned an initial 3.2 rating. This was a marked improvement over 2021, when the broadcast drew a 1.9 rating, with less than 10 million viewers tuning in.

Contrast that with 2020, when viewership of the pre-COVID Oscar broadcast totaled 23.6 million viewers and 1998 when more than 48 million viewers tuned in to see James Cameron’s “Titanic” named Best Picture.

Neilsen will reveal the final National Live + Same Day ratings on Tuesday.

The Oscars joined a growing number of award shows that have seen a modest ratings bounce this year with both the Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Awards both seeing improved ratings over last year. The CMA Awards and American Music Awards, both of which are also carried by ABC also held steady or improved on 2021’s results.

The next major awards show to face the ratings test will be the 2022 Grammy Awards, which are scheduled take place this year on April 3rd.