Talking Heads Musicians Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth Survive Crash With Drunk Driver

FAIRFIELD (CelebrityAccess) – Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, the husband and wife musicians who served as the drummer and bassist in the Talking Heads, were struck head-on by a drunk driver while in CT.

Frantz took to social media to discuss the crash, which injured his wife. “Two weeks ago tonight, I was driving on Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Weymouth when we were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” he said. “Tina had a CAT scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain, but she will get better with time.

“I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Pitchfork reports that Weymouth is “a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well. With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process. Chris is taking good care of her.”

Frantz and Weymouth married in 1977 and later formed the Tom Tom Club. In addition to New York City, the couple has had many homes in Fairfield County, including Fairfield, Southport, head-on, and Westport.