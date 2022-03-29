The Foo Fighters Officially Cancel All Shows For The Rest Of 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters announced they have cancelled all of their upcoming shows following the sudden death of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a post on the band’s social media, a spokesperson wrote: It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and we share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. – with love, Foo Fighters.

The cancellation will impact more than 50 dates scheduled through the remainder of 2022 with North American dates originally planned to start in May, with shows scheduled at stadiums and arenas across the U.S.

Additional shows were scheduled for Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.