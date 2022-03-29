The Red Hot Chili Peppers To Be Featured On A Dedicated SiriusXM Channel

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary alt-rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to become the latest band to receive their own dedicated channel on satellite broadcaster SiriusXM.

The Whole Lotta Red Hot channel will showcase music from the band’s lengthy career, including both studio hits as well as selections from their extensive archive of live performances. The channel will also feature music personally selected by members of the band, including hits from the band’s influences such as Fugazi, Iggy Pop and Dead Kennedys to funk and R&B from Prince, Stevie Wonder and Parliament Funkadelic.

The new channel will feature the band sharing insight and stories from four decades of albums and songs as well as hear a classic live concert from the band’s archives each month, beginning with a never-before aired 2006 concert from The Forum in Inglewood, California, which will be broadcast on April 1st.

Along with the show on SiriusXM, the band will be featured live at the Apollo Theater in New York later this year as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it and tune in to our new SiriusXM channel Whole Lotta Red Hot.” – Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Whole Lotta Red Hot will launch on Friday, April 1 at 12:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 315 and on the SXM App.