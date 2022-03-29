Writer and Editor John Swenson Dies at 71

(CelebrityAccess) – Writer and Editor John Swenson has passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer, as reported by Offbeat. He was 71.

Swenson began his writing career in 1967, writing about the popular music of the times. He edited the website jazze.com for Knit Media and has worked as an editor at Crawdaddy, Rolling Stone, Circus, Rock World, and was a contributing writer and editor for OffBeat magazine. A syndicated music columnist for more than 20 years at United Press International and Reuters, he’s been published in virtually every popular music magazine of note throughout his career.

Larry LeBlanc, senior journalist at CelebrityAccess, says: “John Swenson was one of America’s premier music journalists. He was my editor at several publications in the 1970s, and he taught me the importance of research and clear writing.”

Swenson authored 14 published books, including biographies of Bill Haley, the Who, Stevie Wonder, and the Eagles. He also co-edited the original Rolling Stone Record Guide with colleague Dave Marsh and edited The Rolling Stone Jazz and Blues Album Guide.

In addition to his love for music, he was a veteran sportswriter who covered the New York Rangers for 30 years. His profile on horse jockey Steve Cauthen, Rise to Stardom, Fall From Grace for Spur magazine was nominated for an Eclipse Award.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara.