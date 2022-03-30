Miranda Lambert Announces Vegas Residency Plans

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, country superstar Miranda Lambert announced plans to head to Las Vegas for a residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” debuts on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, kicking off the start of a 24-show run promoted by Live Nation and developed specifically for Zappos Theater.

For the shows, Lambert will perform numerous chart-topping songs and fan-favorite hits, along with material from her more recent albums, including “Palomino” which is set for release at the end of April.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shares the woman celebrated by UPROXX as “the queen of modern country.” “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates:

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9