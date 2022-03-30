   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Miranda Lambert Announces Vegas Residency Plans
Miranda Lambert (Photo Credit: Robert Ashcroft)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

Miranda Lambert Announces Vegas Residency Plans

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
9 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, country superstar Miranda Lambert announced plans to head to Las Vegas for a residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” debuts on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, kicking off the start of a 24-show run promoted by Live Nation and developed specifically for Zappos Theater.

For the shows, Lambert will perform numerous chart-topping songs and fan-favorite hits, along with material from her more recent albums, including “Palomino” which is set for release at the end of April.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shares the woman celebrated by UPROXX as “the queen of modern country.” “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates:

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30
October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8
November 2022: 26, 27, 30
December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
March 2023: 24, 25, 30
April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post