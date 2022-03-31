The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: M. Shadows

Matt Sanders, aka M. Shadows, is the lead singer of Avenged Sevenfold. We discuss the band, but most of our talk is about crypto and NFTs and the innovative way Avenged Sevenfold is employing them. This is not selling worthless art, this is about empowering the band’s hard core fans to evangelize. You’ll be fascinated, I guarantee it.

