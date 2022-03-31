The Famous Neon Lights of Las Vegas Will Set the Stage for Formula 1’s Newest Race

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in November 2023 at night and be one of three races coming to the United States, along with Austin and Miami.

Las Vegas hosted races in 1981 and 1982 but this will be the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The 14-turn track will run for 3.8 miles with top speeds expected to hit around 212mph. The design features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and a single chicane section, with the Grand Prix to be run over 50 laps. A brief segment along curved Sands Avenue will take drivers onto the Strip at the Palazzo Hotel. The section of track along the Strip will run for approximately 1.2 miles until a complex of corners brings drivers back onto East Harmon Avenue.

The news was announced in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening, with Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in attendance. They were joined by local stakeholders including Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak, CEO and President of the LVCVA, Steve Hill, and President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Michael Rapino.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Maffei. “Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation.

“We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”