The Recording Academy Partnering With Roblox To Bring Grammy Week To The Metaverse

(CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy is teaming up with Roblox to bring the fully Grammy experience to the Metaverse through Roblox’s first brand-funded music activations.

The activations, in partnership with Mastercard, will include artist avatars, fan meet & greets, virtual merch, mini games, prizes, as well as a performance by Grammy-winning Latin artist Camilo.

Camilo, the first Latin artist to ever perform on Roblox, is nominated this year for Best Latin Pop Album (Mis Manos).

Artists participating in virtual meet and greets include Glass Animals, Walker Hayes, Poppy, and Sofia Carso.

“We are thrilled to partner with Roblox for our first-ever official Grammy Week experience in the Metaverse,” Recording Academy Co-President Panos A. Panay said. “We are always looking to innovate and reach music lovers wherever they are, and there is no better partner for us to accomplish this than Roblox. Online gaming platforms are quickly becoming one of the most important music discovery channels for tens of millions of fans. As an Academy, it’s our priority to continue broadening where and how our members connect with audiences around the world. Plus, my 8-year-old twin daughters think this is amazing.”

“When Roblox approached me, I immediately got very excited because this was the first time in my life that I would be doing something like this,” Camilo said. “I’m also grateful that I’ll be able to bring this unique experience to La Tribu, especially during GRAMMY Week. I was already incredibly honored to be one of this year’s nominees, and to perform in a completely new way in the Metaverse brings it to a whole new level,” Camilo added.

GRAMMY Week on Roblox schedule:

Wednesday, March 30: GRAMMY Week on Roblox Experience goes live

Glass Animals Artist Meet & Greet

Walker Hayes Artist Meet & Greet

Thursday, March 31: Poppy Artist Meet & Greet

Friday, April 1: Camilo Performance

Sofia Carson Artist Meet & Greet

Sunday, April 3: 2022 GRAMMYs