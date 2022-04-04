Premier Web3 Global Communications Consultancy, Wachsman Bridges NFTs With Music and More With New Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Wachsman, a leading global communications and strategy consultancy serving the blockchain, fintech, and Web3 industries, has announced the opening of Wachsman Los Angeles (LA). Wachsman’s LA expansion comes when crypto is infiltrating all areas of culture — from film to digital art, fashion, and especially music. The newest opening is the latest addition to a growing list of Wachsman locations worldwide, including Singapore, Dublin, and New York. It will pave the way for the next generation of artists, entertainers, tastemakers, and creators looking to bring crypto to the masses.

Wachsman has served as a trusted advisor to some of the top creators and entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry, including SCRT Labs, the company behind Quentin Tarantino‘s NFT collection; the Quincy Jones-backed music and sports NFT marketplace OneOf, who has partnered with the estates of Whitney Houston and The Notorious BIG, and is the official NFT partner of the Grammys; leading creator social token platform Rally who has partnered with artists including Portugal. The Man and Megadeth; Decentralized Pictures, the film non-profit co-founded by Roman Coppola and the digital artist who just sold an NFT for $69M, Beeple.

“Since its inception in 2015, Wachsman has grown from a boutique New York-based startup to a 140 person global agency at the forefront of the most groundbreaking innovations of the century,” said David Wachsman, CEO, and Founder, of Wachsman. “Blockchain permeates every facet of our lives – from healthcare to real estate to education to supply chain. As perhaps the first consultancy to launch NFTs with the metaverse, we have a deep understanding of where this industry is headed. Wachsman’s opening in Los Angeles is a reflection of its newest frontier: entertainment.”

Wachsman’s LA office is based in Beverly Hills and led by Ally Norton. She has over a decade of experience leading

communications strategies for clients spanning film, tech, digital creators, and music. At entertainment PR firm Shore Fire Media, Norton represented a broad range of musical talent, including Melissa Etheridge, Krewella, REZZ, Tash Sultana, Rosanne Cash, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and others. Before joining Wachsman, Norton worked at SpinLab Communications, where she led consumer and corporate communications for businesses in the entertainment industry, including Pandora, Beatport, Create Music Group, Tixr, Flighthouse, and Moon Projects. Norton can be reached at ally.norton@wachsman.com

Wachsman held a launch party on Thursday (March 31) during the NFT LA Conference in celebration of the LA office opening. In attendance were executive from Complex, Hulu, Rarible and more. The party hosted Blu Detiger behind the turntable.