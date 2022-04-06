Ed Sheeran Reacts To ‘Shape Of You’ Court Win: ‘There’s Only So Many Notes’

(Hypebot) — Ed Sheeran has won a long court battle over a plagiarism accusation regarding his hit single Shape of You. After the victory Sheeran posted a video on Instagram explaining the toll the lawsuit has taken on him and his family and saying that this kind of increasingly common lawsuit is stifling all songwriters.

“This is really damaging to the songwriting industry,” said Sheeran. “And very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify.”

Shape of You

The song Sheeran had allegedly copied.

