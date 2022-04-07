WME Promotes 7 New Partners, And 17 New Agents In The Agency’s Music Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced a round of promotions that included seven being elevated to partner, along with 17 agent promotions in the talent agency’s music division.

The seven agents promoted to partner are Cristina Baxter, Michael Coughlin, Ryan Jones, Richard Lom, Ben Schiffer, Peter Schwartz and Sam Wald. Baxter and Schiffer are based in Los Angeles, Coughlin and Jones are based in Nashville, Lom and Schwartz are based in New York and Sam Wald is based in Sydney.

The 14 team members who were promoted to agent include Tor Breon, Joe Friel, Allie Galyon, Noah Guthman, Andy Mack, Jordan Meisles, Tim Meldman, Michael Montante, Fernando Montes, Rico Pedraza, Jessica Phillips, Jesse Robbins, Brett Schaffer, Grace Stern, Mary-Michael Teel, Austin Tobias and Ian Wilkerson.

Cristina Baxter first joined the WME music division as an assistant in 2011 and has worked her way up in the organization since. Her clients include Kygo, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sofi Tukker, Kali Uchis and Ashnikko, among others

Coughlin represents a diverse, genre-crossing roster of artists that includes Lewis Capaldi, King Princess, Dean Lewis, The Revivalists, Ashnikko, Eric Nam and Inhaler.

After toiling in WME’s Non-Traditional touring and Adult Contemporary departments, Jones stepped up in 2017 to oversee the agency’s Private and Corporate department.

Lom has developed a Latin-heavy roster that includes J Balvin, Farruko, Caifanes, Cazzu, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Bomba Estereo, Natti Natasha, Vicente Garcia, Cornetto and Agudelo888.

Schiffer’s client roster includes Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Andy Grammer, Laura Marling, Keb’ Mo’ and Yebba, among others.

Schwartz is a veteran agent, representing AJR, Macklemore, Olivia Rodrigo, 24KGoldn, Lucky Daye, Aminé, Ferg and Joey BadA$$, among others.

Wald’s clients include Gang of Youths, Orville Peck, SOFI TUKKER, Porter Robinson, Fatboy Slim, AJR, ZHU, Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt, Polo & Pan, TOKiMONSTA, Madeon, Alok, Channel Tres, JPEGMafia, Black Coffee and UMI, among others.

“These promotions all reflect the future of the music industry, and we are so proud of the continued creativity each of these individuals has demonstrated, both internally and on behalf of our clients,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “Their out-of-the-box thinking, passion for artists and commitment to excellence set our group apart.”