Actor Will Smith Barred From Attending The Oscars For 10 Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that actor Will Smith has been banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next decade, after his shocking on-stage assault of comedian Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement on Friday.

Smith’s ban was voted on during a meeting of the Board of Governors on Friday.

In a statement provided to CNN, Smith, who previously announced his resignation from the Academy last week, said he “accepts and respects” the decision.

While Smith is prevented from voting for the Oscars, or from attending the awards gala for the next decade, he is still eligible for awards from the organization, a source with knowledge of the details told CNN.