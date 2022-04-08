Chucho Valdes, Gregory Porter And The Moodswing Reunion Lead The Reunion For The 65th Annual Monterey Jazz Festival

MONTEREY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Monterey Jazz Festival announced the lineup for the historic festival’s 65th anniversary as it returns to form after two years of postponed and limited capacity events due to the pandemic.

For its 65th anniversary this year, the festival boasts a lineup that includes veteran artists Eddie Henderson, David Weiss, Billy Harper, Nate Smith, Incognito, with special guests Maysa, Chuco Valdes, Gregory Porter, Melody Gardot, and Kurt Elling’s Superblue, featuring Charlie Hunter.

Festival organizers also announced the Moodswing Reunion featuring the group’s four original members saxophonist Joshua Redman, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade, who will reunite to celebrate their seminal 1994 album Moodswing.

While there’s plenty of established artists, the festival will host some rising stars as well, including Butcher Brown, Keyon Harrold, Brandee Younger, Joel Ross, and the Julian Lage Quartet among others.

For 2022, the festival returns ot the Monterey County Fairgrounds and new for this year will be a fully revamped food and beverage program, curated by some of California leading chefs, brewers and vintners.

For the well-heeled, the festival will offer an upgraded VIP experience that will see the Premier Club moved to a larger location and provisioned with culinary options from celebrity chefs Jason Fullilove and Kwini and Michael Reed, as well as cooking demonstrations, recipe competitions, top-shelf no-host bar, and more fun surprises.

Full Weekend Grounds tickets include access to all Grounds stages, bars, food vendors for the weekend at $185, while Single Day Arena tickets include a reserved seat for all Arena shows and Ground Stages for one day of the festival at $95 for Friday, $185 Saturday or Sunday.

Tickets to access the new VIP Premier Club featuring closed-circuit Arena simulcasts can be purchased for the full weekend at $380 or single day access for $110 Friday, $135 Saturday or Sunday.