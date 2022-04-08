Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Announces 2022 Lineup With Post Malone, Gunna, Young Thug and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash has announced Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Gunna (in a joint set) as headliners for their upcoming festival. The 3-day Summer Smash returns on June 17th to Chicago’s Douglas Park.

Summer Smash will see Young Thug and Gunna headline Friday’s date, Post Malone performs on Saturday, and Playboi Carti closes out the weekend on Sunday. Other notable performers include Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, 2 Chainz, Polo G, Yeat, Rico Nasty, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date,” Summer Smash Festival director Berto Solorio said in a press release. “It’s been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years.”

General admission and VIP Tickets are on sale now via TheSummerSmash.com.