The Wall Street Theater Announces Inaugural Gala Featuring Blues Great Buddy Guy

NORWALK (CelebrityAccess) – The Wall Street Theater, a performing arts venue, has announced blues legend Buddy Guy with special guest Tom Hambridge for its inaugural gala event. The gala is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 11, and will feature a red carpet, open bar, small plates, and live music with various ticket options. Guests are encouraged to honor the blues legend by wearing his signature polka dots.

Buddy Guy is a renowned blues singer and guitarist, born in Louisiana but a product of “blues city” Chicago, falling under the tutelage of Muddy Waters. Guy has won eight Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors and National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone named him one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of all Time”, coming in at No. 23.

The Wall Street, a restored 106-year old vaudeville theater listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2022. Still, its story began many moons before that. The theater opened its doors in 1915, then called The Regent, with an appearance by Earle Williams in a production of Henry Wilson Savage’s Everywoman. The Regent was home to many performances over the years before the Great Depression forced its rebranding as a movie theater and reopened as The Norwalk Theater.

The Norwalk hosted movies, jugglers, boxing matches, and concerts for nearly 50 years before shuttering its doors in 1989. After several years of attempted revivals and name changes (The Marquee, The Globe Theater, The Roxy), a nonprofit organization now runs what we know as the Wall Street Theater. The name comes from its location and mission from its history combining live shows, cinema, art, and community.

Tickets to the inaugural gala can be purchased HERE. To Sponsor this show, please get in touch with Laurel Lea at 914.400.5908 or laurel@wallstreettheater. com.